Free Flow, Inc. (FFLO) Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

King George, Virginia, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Flow, Inc. (FFLO:OTCQB), whose current subsidiaries provide vehicle dismantling and the recycling of OEM auto parts and supplies; scrap metal processing; auto leasing; and investing in additional operating companies, today announced the Company’s upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. platform. The upgrade was pursued by management in order to improve visibility to investors, provide better access to capital, and foster greater transparency for FFLO stockholders. The uplisting became effective as of today, April 21, 2021.

Already an SEC-reporting company, Free Flow is seeking all avenues to improve its public markets positioning, including considering additional market upgrades in the future.

The upgrade to OTCQB comes as management continues to contemplate additional acquisitions that would increase revenues and Company value. Free Flow completed an acquisition in December 2020 that essentially doubled the Company’s revenues and net worth.

ABOUT FREE FLOW, INC.

Free Flow, Inc., traded under the stock ticker symbol “FFLO”, is a Delaware company that creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products and services. Through its current subsidiaries – Accurate Auto Parts, Inc., Motor & Metals, Inc., and Citi Autos, Corp. – the Company provides OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) recycled auto parts and supplies from a warehousing and shipping facility on its 19-plus acre facility in King George, Virginia, and 16 acres in Mineral, VA, USA Every year, approximately eleven million cars are scrapped and end up in salvage yards for reprocessing. FFLO helps to reduce the carbon footprint involved in the production of new parts and steel products through the sales of recycled auto parts and supplies.

