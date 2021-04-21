>
Littelfuse to Participate in Oppenheimer Virtual Industrial Growth Conference

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:LFUS +1.71%


[url="]Littelfuse%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today it will participate in the Oppenheimer Virtual Industrial Growth Conference on May 5, 2021.



Contact your Oppenheimer representative to schedule a call with management. Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation on the investor relations page of the company’s website, [url="]Littelfuse.com[/url]. Presentation materials will be posted, and archived webcast made available after the event.



About Littelfuse



Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at [url="]Littelfuse.com[/url].



LFUS-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005248/en/


