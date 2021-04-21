Enabled by Its Northeast Alliance with American, JetBlue Announces Plans for Expansion in New York and Boston to Bring Everyday Low Fares and Great Service to More Routes and Markets

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) today announced plans for the next phase of their Northeast Alliance – authorized by the U.S. Department of Transportation earlier this year – which is aimed at giving travelers in the northeast new competitive choices. Enabled by the alliance, JetBlue will bring its everyday low fares and award-winning service to more travelers in the northeast by adding seven all-new new destinations in New York and Boston, tripling flights at LaGuardia compared to 2019 levels and introducing more than 40 additional codeshare routes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005750/en/











San Antonio International Airport (SAT) and:











New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)









Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)











Launching October 2021









“Today is an exciting day as we not only welcome a phenomenal new airline partner in JetBlue but also new nonstop service to Boston and New York. Boston has been our largest unserved market for many years and we’re thrilled that JetBlue is planting its roots in San Antonio to offer more options to our traveling public,’ said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., IAP, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System.



















San Antonio International Airport (SAT) and:











San Pedro Sula, Honduras’ Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport (SAP) (a) and:











New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)











Launching December 2021



















San Pedro Sula, Honduras’ Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport (SAP) (a) and:











Puerto Vallarta, Mexico’s Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) (a) and:











New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)











First Quarter 2022









“We are delighted to have been selected as a JetBlue city for 2022. Puerto Vallarta’s offering of year-round sunshine, wealth of beaches with sea-to-mountain views, and inclusive, authentic experiences provides an ideal getaway for a broad range of travelers seeking a safe, easy-to-access tropical destination.” said Luis Villaseñor, Director General for Puerto Vallarta Tourism. “The New York metropolitan area is an incredibly important source market and JetBlue’s decision to launch a route from JFK International to Puerto Vallarta recognizes the destination’s continued appeal among U.S. travelers while providing an opportunity to welcome first-time visitors in the New Year.”



















Puerto Vallarta, Mexico’s Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) (a) and:











Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and:











New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)









Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)











Launching Second Quarter 2022









“JetBlue’s decision to add Kansas City to its growing network further validates this region’s position as the economic engine in the heart of America,” said Pat Klein, director of aviation, Kansas City Aviation Department.



















Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and:











Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and:











New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)









Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)











Launching Second Quarter 2022









“This is exciting news for travelers throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois. JetBlue has been one of the most requested airlines for MKE, and we are happy to help bring this new service to MKE in 2022,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “These new nonstop flights to Boston and New York-JFK will be a fantastic option for travelers coming to and from Milwaukee.”



















Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and:











Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (a) and











New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)









Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) [seasonal]











Launching Summer 2022









“We’re delighted that JetBlue has selected Vancouver as its first Canadian destination with service from YVR to New York City and Boston,” said Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. “As we move through the pandemic and prepare for a safe and healthy return to non-essential travel, this new service, scheduled for Summer 2022, gives us all something to look forward to. By selecting YVR, JetBlue has signaled a vote of confidence in our region as a premier destination, and our airport as a trusted partner, that together will attract a mix of business and leisure travelers when the time is right to fly again.”



















Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (a) and











Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)











Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) [seasonal]











Launching Summer 2022









“It is an exhilarating day for western North Carolina when we learn that JetBlue is adding Asheville to their route map,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., Executive Director of Asheville Regional Airport. “Western North Carolina and Boston are two areas that people want to go, and the nonstop flights will be incredible for air travelers. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with JetBlue, and can’t wait to paint the town BLUE in 2022!”



















Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)











Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)











Launching October 2021













Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)



Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)











Launching October 2021













Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)



Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)











Launching October 2021













Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)



Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)











Launching First Quarter 2022













Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)



Nashville International Airport (BNA)











Launching Second Quarter 2022













Nashville International Airport (BNA)



Portland International Jetport (PWM)











Launching Summer 2022













Portland International Jetport (PWM)

(a)



Subject to receipt of government operating authority.



(b)



JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.



(c)



Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.





“With the Northeast Alliance, we are finally able to give our customers in New York and Boston what they’ve been asking for years – more JetBlue service and more JetBlue low fares,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “By connecting with American’s large customer base and international network, we can add new markets that we have been eying for many years. The alliance quite literally gives us room to grow as we get greater access to airports that we’ve been locked out of for years.”“Our global partnerships are designed to grow our network to benefit our customers, team members, and investors,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Since the inception of our partnership with JetBlue, we have committed to offering customers more flights, more destinations, and a better experience when traveling. We’re proud to deliver on those promises for our customers, not just in the Northeast, but throughout the entire American Airlines network, who now have greater access to the world.”JetBlue plans to add seven new destinations to its route map later this year and in 2022. Each new city advances JetBlue’s focus city strategy in New York or Boston by strengthening JetBlue’s service in the Midwest, southern U.S., Central America and introducing JetBlue in Canada and Honduras. Seats will go on sale in the coming months.“Almost since day one, both our customers and crewmembers have been asking us to add flights to the middle of the country and into Canada,” Laurence said. “We can’t wait to shake up the status quo in these markets currently dominated by high-fare carriers, and we look forward to introducing new customers to JetBlue favorites like live seatback TV, free Wi-Fi, the most legroom in coach and great service from our friendly Crewmembers.”"Over the past year, JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have worked together to prioritize the health and well-being of air travelers and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers back to our airports,” said Huntley A. Lawrence, Acting Chief Operating Officer and Director, Aviation Department at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “We congratulate JetBlue on launching a dozen new routes at JFK and LGA—another sure and positive sign that the hard work behind us is leading to better days ahead.”“Our continued partnership with airlines such as JetBlue is important to ensuring that people get to where they have to go during this extraordinary time,” said Ed Freni, Massport Aviation Director. “Keeping our passengers and employees safe and healthy is our number 1 priority. We encourage all travelers to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, and to follow the Commonwealth’s travel advisory when they arrive in Boston.”New routes include service between:JetBlue will operate new routes using a variety of aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.JetBlue – New York’s Hometown Airline® – also announced significant growth plans at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) made possible by the Northeast Alliance. By the end of this year, JetBlue plans to operate more than two dozen daily departures and intends to more than double that number by summer 2022 with more than 50 daily departures.A portion of JetBlue’s growth will come from added frequencies between LaGuardia and Boston – a key business market and a route linking the airline’s two Northeast focus cities – with up to 15 daily roundtrips in 2022. Existing markets between LaGuardia and Charleston, S.C.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Orlando, Fla.; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Fort Myers, Fla.; and Tampa, Fla. will also see increased flying resulting in schedules that are more competitive.“Time and again when JetBlue comes into a market, fares go down, service improves and customers win,” said Laurence. “When we came into the market between Boston and Atlanta, for example, advance purchase fares dropped by more than 40 percent. Now, by building a meaningful presence at LaGuardia we are set on bringing true competition there just as we have done throughout our 21-year history.”JetBlue’s targeted growth plan at LaGuardia will also include the introduction of a half dozen new markets with service between LaGuardia and:Together with American, JetBlue will offer expanding premium travel choices on transcontinental – or cross-country – routes with the airline’s [url="]award-winning+Mint%26reg%3B+service[/url] at New York-JFK, Newark and Boston. Mint service – featuring lie flat seating, curated dining and elevated hospitality – will be offered on flights between the three East Coast airports and five key cities in the West: Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle and Las Vegas. Additionally, JetBlue will continue to offer Mint on a variety of seasonal, Caribbean and Central American routes from multiple focus cities.American will introduce its premium A321T aircraft – featuring [url="]Flagship%26reg%3B+First[/url] and [url="]Flagship%26reg%3B+Business[/url] with lie-flat seats and an elevated onboard experience – on flights between Boston and Los Angeles, complementing JetBlue’s Mint schedule. Together JetBlue and American will operate more flights between Boston and Los Angeles than any other airline. The A321T has been the standard of comfort on American’s flights between New York-JFK and Los Angeles as well as between JFK and San Francisco.Following an approximately six-month review, the DOT has agreed to terminate its review of the alliance in exchange for a series of commitments to ensure the alliance delivers consumers benefits without harming competition. With these new markets in both JFK and LaGuardia, JetBlue and American are demonstrating that commitment to growth.Through this alliance, JetBlue expects to reach its largest ever number of flights in New York later this year. To accomplish this growth, the airline will return the majority of its parked aircraft to service that would have otherwise sat idle. In just the first few months of the Northeast Alliance, JetBlue has already served more than 2.4 million customers.As part of the Northeast Alliance – and building upon initial details [url="]announced+in+February[/url] – JetBlue will implement the next phase of its codeshare with American, bringing customers more competitive choices in New York and Boston.On sale May 3, 2021, JetBlue will place its “B6” code and American will place its “AA” code on more than 30 combined additional markets. The newest codeshare routes are made up of a variety of markets including short and medium haul flights linking major cities, transcon flying and routes serving unique leisure destinations. In the coming months, Customers will see further expansion in code, bringing the total to over 40 new markets, as well as expand the ability to book connecting flights between the two carriers on one itinerary. All flights will be for sale on [url="]jetblue.com[/url], making booking easy and familiar to JetBlue Customers.A long-standing industry practice, codesharing allows travelers to book directly with their preferred airline for flights operated by a partner airline. It’s one more way JetBlue brings its award-winning customer service to the new alliance.Over time, customers of both JetBlue’s TrueBlue and American’s AAdvantage® programs will be able to enjoy reciprocal benefits. This will begin in the coming weeks with the ability to earn points or miles on either carrier, enhancing the value of both loyalty programs to all flyers.Over time, Customers will also be able to redeem points or miles on either carrier. Further, the airlines are exploring opportunities to recognize JetBlue Mosaic customers and American’s AAdvantage elite members across both airlines. In addition to more details being announced to loyalty program members throughout this year, JetBlue and American will be revealing enhancements to the customer experience and additional offerings through JetBlue Vacations.With customer convenience top of mind, JetBlue also intends to improve the experience for the growing number of travelers expected to connect at New York-JFK. Later this year JetBlue and American plan to launch a new, post-security shuttle service between JetBlue at Terminal 5 and American at Terminal 8. More details will be shared as plans are finalized.Today American announced their own series of updates made possible by the Northeast Alliance. Beginning Oct. 31, the carrier will expand its international route map with nonstop service between New York-JFK and Delhi, India’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL). Domestically, American will also add nonstop service between LaGuardia and Houston, Oklahoma City and Omaha, Neb. In Boston, the airline will add new nonstop service between Logan and Cincinnati, St. Louis and Toronto. Today’s news from American comes as the airline readies to launch previously announced service between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv in May and between New York-JFK and Athens in June. For more details visit: [url="]news.aa.com[/url].JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit [url="]jetblue.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005750/en/