Welbilt Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Welbilt, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WBT

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) to The Middleby Corporation is fair to Welbilt shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Welbilt shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1240x shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock. Upon closing, Welbilt shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.
Halper Sadeh encourages Welbilt shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
The investigation concerns whether Welbilt and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Welbilt shareholders; (2) determine whether Middleby is underpaying for Welbilt; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Welbilt shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Welbilt shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
