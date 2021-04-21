Middleby Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of The Middleby Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MIDD

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) and Welbilt, Inc. is fair to Middleby shareholders. Welbilt shareholders are expected to receive Middleby stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Middleby shareholders will own approximately 76% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.
Halper Sadeh encourages Middleby shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
The investigation concerns whether Middleby and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Middleby shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Middleby shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Middleby shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
