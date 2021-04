Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation ( RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2021.



ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 117 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

