Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

At Home Opens Two New Stores in April

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:HOME +4.83%


[url="]At+Home+Group+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that it has opened two new home décor stores in April, bringing the retailer’s store count to 226 and opening its first New York City store, located in the borough of Queens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005767/en/

At Home opens five new stores in October. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Home opens five new stores in October. (Photo: Business Wire)



At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at an incredible value. At Home sells up to 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet.



Visit the new stores located in the following cities:





  • Clarksville, IN





    • 1500 Greentree Boulevard




    • Now Open









  • Rego Park, NY (Queens)





    • 6135 Junction Boulevard




    • Now Open







At Home, the leading destination for home décor, gives customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration, and shoppers will discover new collections from interior designers Grace Mitchell and Tracey Boyd. At Home’s new locations will award gift cards to the first 50 visitors who register for the At Home Insider Perks™ program.



About At Home Group Inc.



At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers up to 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 226 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at [url="]investor.athome.com[/url].



HOME-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005767/en/


