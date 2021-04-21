Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers to Make Every Day Earth Day

In observance of Earth Day on April 22, Pennsylvania American Water, is encouraging customers to take simple steps inside and outside of the home to regard every day as Earth Day and help ensure sustainable water for the future. Throughout the week of April 20, Pennsylvania American Water is promoting how to [url="]%23MakeEveryDayEarthDay[/url] through a social media campaign, showcasing employees, stakeholder organizations, and community events supporting our commitment to protecting the environment and clean water for life.

Planning for fewer, deep-soaking waterings to encourage deep root growth and stronger turf.













Generally, lawns only need an inch or so of water per week during the summer months. Water your lawn wisely by:



Set your lawnmower one notch higher to make your lawn more drought-tolerant.



Use drip irrigation hoses to water plants and water in the early morning or evening.



Consider using porous pavement (gravel is a good example) instead of asphalt for driveways and walkways. The rain will soak into the soil instead of running off and contributing to erosion.



Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway, or patio.



Plant appropriately for your local climate. Check with local nurseries for non-invasive, drought-tolerant plants.







Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.



Adjust the water level of your clothes washer, so it matches your load size.



Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks with our [url="]free+leak+detection+kits[/url]. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.



Insulate exposed hot water pipes with pre-slit foam insulation. You'll enjoy hot water faster and avoid wasting water while it heats up.



“Pennsylvania American Water is committed to protecting the environment and using our most precious resource wisely,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Earth Day is a wonderful opportunity for our customers to take simple steps to help safeguard the availability and quality of water for today’s users and for generations to come.”You can share in this commitment to protecting drinking water by following these wise water use tips outside and inside your home:“We are committed to being a leader in environmental stewardship and sustainability,” added Doran. “This pledge extends into our service areas, where Pennsylvania American Water annually provides grants for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds.”Established in 2005, the company’s annual [url="]Environmental+Grant+Program[/url] has donated more than $525,000 to fund more than 100 projects to protect and improve the environment across the Commonwealth. View the environmental grant projects the company has funded and how they benefit our watersheds through this [url="]interactive+watershed+map[/url]. Click on the watershed in your area and see how Pennsylvania American Water has made an impact though this program.Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit [url="]amwater.com[/url] and follow American Water on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

