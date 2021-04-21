>
Superior Industries to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:SUP +4.11%


Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.



A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT and will be hosted by Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Clemens Denks, Vice President of Treasury.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-700-1722 for participants in the U.S./Canada or +1 334-323-0501 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 2810355. The live conference call can also be accessed by logging into the Company’s website at [url="]www.supind.com[/url] or by clicking this link: [url="]earnings+call+webcast[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the call.



About Superior Industries



Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit [url="]www.supind.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005804/en/


