Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:SCI +0.15%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, April 21, 2021

HOUSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 3, 2021. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Details of the conference call are as follows:

What:

Service Corporation International First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time



How:

Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 2982081 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"



Replay:

(877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 10153986 available through May 11, 2021, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"



Contact:

Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395

About Service Corporation International
Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance. We offer families exceptional service in planning life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand serves approximately 500,000 families each year with professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail. At March 31, 2021, SCI owned and operated 1,461 funeral homes and 484 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination operations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Please visit us at www.SCI-Corp.com and www.DignityMemorial.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-corporation-international-announces-schedule-for-its-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301274013.html

SOURCE Service Corporation International


