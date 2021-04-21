>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Bantec, through Bantec Sanitizing Franchisees, will offer Drone Stadium, Field and Playground Sanitizing for Schools and Athletic Teams this Fall

April 21, 2021 | About: OTCPK:BANT +29.21% OTCPK:BANT +29.21% OTCPK:BANT +29.21% OTCPK:BANT +29.21%

PR Newswire

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., April 21, 2021

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTC: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Bantec Sanitizing, LLC, will offer drone stadium, field and playground sanitizing for schools and athletic teams this fall.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "With FAA certified drone pilots, we envision our franchisees drone spraying football, soccer, and lacrosse fields, stadium seating, and other athletic areas with Bantec Sanitizing products to help eliminate Covid-19 concerns. Being in the final legal document preparation stage, we anticipate launching franchise sales in early June".

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards. On February 3, 2021 Bantec announced that it will offer Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a Franchise. Future Bantec Sanitizing franchisees will offer Bantec Sanitizing supplies, robots, UV lights, drone sanitizing, spraying, and deep cleaning services. The world, as we knew it, changed with Covid-19; the way we view sanitizing and deep cleaning will never be the same".

Bantec Sanitizing: www.bantec.store

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions, sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. We intend to grow different business lines, including using the franchise model, that support the customers described above.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Michael Bannon
Chairman & CEO
[email protected]
(203) 410-8924

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bantec-through-bantec-sanitizing-franchisees-will-offer-drone-stadium-field-and-playground-sanitizing-for-schools-and-athletic-teams-this-fall-301274031.html

SOURCE Bantek Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)