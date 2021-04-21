>
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PRAH, TPCO, TLND, and RBC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:PRAH +0.25% NAS:TLND +0.02% NAS:TPCO +0.34% NYSE:RBC +2.52%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ICON plc ("ICLR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRAH shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of stock for each share of PRAH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $165.12 based upon ICLR's April 20, 2021 closing price of $206.36. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/prah/

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden Global Capital will acquire all outstanding shares of TPCO common stock that it does not already own for $17.25 per share in cash. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tpco/

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND)

We are investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $66.00 for each ordinary share of TLND and American Depositary Share that they hold. If you own TLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tlnd/

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Rexnord Corporation's ("Rexnord") process & motion control business ("PMC Business"). Under the terms of agreement, Rexnord will separate its PMC Business by way of a tax-free spin-off to Rexnord shareholders and then immediately combine it with RBC in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. RBC shareholders will own 61.4% and Rexnord will own 38.6% of the combined entity. If you own RBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rbc/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-prah-tpco-tlnd-and-rbc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301273846.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


