Alkermes Plc (ALKS) SVP, CFO Iain Michael Brown Sold $700,000 of Shares

April 21, 2021 | About: ALKS +1.09%

SVP, CFO of Alkermes Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Iain Michael Brown (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of ALKS on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $20 a share. The total sale was $700,000.

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated, biopharmaceutical company. It applies its scientific expertise and proprietary technologies to research, develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients. Alkermes Plc has a market cap of $3.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.260000 with and P/S ratio of 3.10. Alkermes Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 38.60% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of ALKS stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Wendy L Dixon sold 25,000 shares of ALKS stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.
  • EVP R&D, Chief Medical Officer Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of ALKS stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $19.72. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALKS, click here



