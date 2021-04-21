Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys Schlumberger, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Helmerich & Payne Inc

Investment company Scott Investment Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Schlumberger, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Helmerich & Payne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scott Investment Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Scott Investment Partners LLP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Scott Investment Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scott+investment+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Scott Investment Partners LLP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,200 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio.
- Fastenal Co (FAST) - 128,400 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio.
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 53,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 48,300 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 32,700 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio.
Scott Investment Partners LLP initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Scott Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 70.22%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 121,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Scott Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Scott Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63.
