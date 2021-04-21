Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVE, APD, IJR, COST, BAC, XLE, RTX, WST, SLB, BLL, EGP, KEYS, SLY, TILE, ETSY,

IVE, APD, IJR, COST, BAC, XLE, RTX, WST, SLB, BLL, EGP, KEYS, SLY, TILE, ETSY, Added Positions: GOOGL, XOM, XLK, SPYD, AXP, XYL, LW, DG, PDCE, B, WDFC, PSB, HCSG, MSFT, ITRI, UNH, GMED, FOXF, LOW, LANC, FSS, LOCO,

GOOGL, XOM, XLK, SPYD, AXP, XYL, LW, DG, PDCE, B, WDFC, PSB, HCSG, MSFT, ITRI, UNH, GMED, FOXF, LOW, LANC, FSS, LOCO, Reduced Positions: TOK, AMZN, INTU, FB, AMAT, NEE, MGM, BOOT, JPM, AWK, AAPL, ISRG, ICE, USRT, MPWR, MASI, HELE, CRM, WTRG, CVCO, LIVN, ATO, BYD, MRK, FDS,

TOK, AMZN, INTU, FB, AMAT, NEE, MGM, BOOT, JPM, AWK, AAPL, ISRG, ICE, USRT, MPWR, MASI, HELE, CRM, WTRG, CVCO, LIVN, ATO, BYD, MRK, FDS, Sold Out: SPLG, SPY, XLV, XLP, XLC, IWM, SCI, XLI, GOLD, ALXN, SPYG, IFF, CPRI,

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (TOK) - 225,900 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.34% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 84,500 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,500 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.44% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 180,000 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.00% American Express Co (AXP) - 45,000 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.00%

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 84,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $288.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $374.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2264.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in American Express Co by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $146.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $108.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.34%. The sale prices were between $82.67 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.29%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. still held 225,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 55.56%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3353.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. still held 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 46.88%. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $408.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. still held 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 55.56%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $300.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. still held 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 54%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. still held 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. still held 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.