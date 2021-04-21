>
Articles 

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Netflix Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Merck Inc, Cigna Corp

April 21, 2021 | About: IQLT +0.94% VLO +2.49% WBA +0.86% HST +2.42% NFLX -7.28% CI -0.08% TWLO +1.4% NTRS -0.17% SHOP +1.63% GILD +0.2% VOO +0.57%

Macon, GA, based Investment company Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Netflix Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Merck Inc, Cigna Corp, Northern Trust Corp, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patton+albertson+%26+miller%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 443,572 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,833 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  3. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 83,766 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  4. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 28,393 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,923 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $515.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 39,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $69.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 55.14%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $89.19 and $107.02, with an estimated average price of $98.13.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC. Also check out:

