Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Netflix Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Merck Inc, Cigna Corp

Macon, GA, based Investment company Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Netflix Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Merck Inc, Cigna Corp, Northern Trust Corp, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NFLX,

NFLX, Added Positions: IQLT, ESGU, AOA, VLO, IHI, CVX, WBA, HST, URI, GS, MTUM, ALL, IEF, ESGE, MCK, CF, ROP, LKQ, FB, VTI, DIS, CVS, STZ, PEG, SCHF, ALXN, AMP, DTE, EFG, DRI, NZF, ECL, FISV, PYPL, SCHE, TIP, VBK, VLUE, VUG,

IQLT, ESGU, AOA, VLO, IHI, CVX, WBA, HST, URI, GS, MTUM, ALL, IEF, ESGE, MCK, CF, ROP, LKQ, FB, VTI, DIS, CVS, STZ, PEG, SCHF, ALXN, AMP, DTE, EFG, DRI, NZF, ECL, FISV, PYPL, SCHE, TIP, VBK, VLUE, VUG, Reduced Positions: KO, MRK, GSY, LQD, AGG, AAPL, MSFT, AOR, SCHM, AOM, AMZN, VYM, TGT, WMT, USMV, SCHB, BABA, VIG, NVDA, QCOM, O, MDT, QQQ, T, SNY, UL, SPY, V, AVGO, ABBV, SCHG, BRK.B, IBM, JNJ, ENB, MCD, TSLA, APTV, EMR, ETN, DE, AOK, CL, ARKW, GOVT, IVV, IWB, IWF, IXN, SCHA, SCHD, ARCC, AXP, APD, PM, NVO, PPL, PEP, PG, NSC, J, TROW, LOW, HD, WPC, KMB, SCHV, VCSH, AZN, ATO, MPW, VNQ, VTV, ADP, MMM, TFC, PSK, ORCL, IVW, JCI, BLK, SYY, CNI, TXN, UPS, FAST, ANTM, NEE, BUD,

KO, MRK, GSY, LQD, AGG, AAPL, MSFT, AOR, SCHM, AOM, AMZN, VYM, TGT, WMT, USMV, SCHB, BABA, VIG, NVDA, QCOM, O, MDT, QQQ, T, SNY, UL, SPY, V, AVGO, ABBV, SCHG, BRK.B, IBM, JNJ, ENB, MCD, TSLA, APTV, EMR, ETN, DE, AOK, CL, ARKW, GOVT, IVV, IWB, IWF, IXN, SCHA, SCHD, ARCC, AXP, APD, PM, NVO, PPL, PEP, PG, NSC, J, TROW, LOW, HD, WPC, KMB, SCHV, VCSH, AZN, ATO, MPW, VNQ, VTV, ADP, MMM, TFC, PSK, ORCL, IVW, JCI, BLK, SYY, CNI, TXN, UPS, FAST, ANTM, NEE, BUD, Sold Out: CI, NTRS, TWLO, SHOP, GILD, BDX, TJX, GLD, VOO,

For the details of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patton+albertson+%26+miller%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 443,572 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,833 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 83,766 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 28,393 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,923 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $515.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 39,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $69.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 55.14%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $89.19 and $107.02, with an estimated average price of $98.13.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.