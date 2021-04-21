Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Tesla Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Sells TC Pipelines LP

Houston, TX, based Investment company Trust Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Tesla Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells TC Pipelines LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Trust Asset Management LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $752 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, TRP, AZO, GLW, FTNT, ETSY, AMP, KEYS, FRC, DFS, ZBRA, WLTW, VFC, STT, SWKS, SIVB, PAYX, MSI, MTD, MCK, LEN, FITB, DLTR, DHI, VIAC, BBY,

TSLA, TRP, AZO, GLW, FTNT, ETSY, AMP, KEYS, FRC, DFS, ZBRA, WLTW, VFC, STT, SWKS, SIVB, PAYX, MSI, MTD, MCK, LEN, FITB, DLTR, DHI, VIAC, BBY, Added Positions: XLI, XLP, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, XLE, XLB, XLU, XLRE, FB, BRK.B, JPM, JNJ, UNH, V, BAC, HD, NVDA, DIS, MA, CMCSA, INTC, VZ, PYPL, T, ABT, ADBE, CSCO, MRK, NFLX, PFE, CRM, AVGO, ABBV, ACN, AMGN, BMY, C, DHR, LLY, LOW, MCD, MDT, NKE, ORCL, QCOM, TXN, TMO, WFC, AMD, AXP, AMAT, ADP, BLK, CVS, FIS, SCHW, CI, GILD, GS, IBM, INTU, ISRG, LRCX, SPGI, MU, MS, BKNG, SBUX, TGT, ANTM, WMB, CHTR, NOW, CB, ATVI, AFL, A, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AIG, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, ADSK, TFC, BK, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BSX, CDNS, COF, CNC, CME, CTSH, DXCM, EW, EA, FISV, F, GPN, HPQ, HUM, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, KLAC, MAR, MMC, MET, MCHP, MCO, ORLY, PNC, PGR, PRU, REGN, RMD, ROST, TRV, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TJX, USB, VRTX, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, TEL, MSCI, DG, GM, HCA, APTV, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, HLT, LUMN, VRSN, HPE,

XLI, XLP, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, XLE, XLB, XLU, XLRE, FB, BRK.B, JPM, JNJ, UNH, V, BAC, HD, NVDA, DIS, MA, CMCSA, INTC, VZ, PYPL, T, ABT, ADBE, CSCO, MRK, NFLX, PFE, CRM, AVGO, ABBV, ACN, AMGN, BMY, C, DHR, LLY, LOW, MCD, MDT, NKE, ORCL, QCOM, TXN, TMO, WFC, AMD, AXP, AMAT, ADP, BLK, CVS, FIS, SCHW, CI, GILD, GS, IBM, INTU, ISRG, LRCX, SPGI, MU, MS, BKNG, SBUX, TGT, ANTM, WMB, CHTR, NOW, CB, ATVI, AFL, A, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AIG, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, ADSK, TFC, BK, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BSX, CDNS, COF, CNC, CME, CTSH, DXCM, EW, EA, FISV, F, GPN, HPQ, HUM, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, KLAC, MAR, MMC, MET, MCHP, MCO, ORLY, PNC, PGR, PRU, REGN, RMD, ROST, TRV, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TJX, USB, VRTX, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, TEL, MSCI, DG, GM, HCA, APTV, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, HLT, LUMN, VRSN, HPE, Sold Out: TCP,

For the details of Trust Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,167,138 shares, 61.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 239,898 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.73% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 245,152 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,519 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,981 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54%

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $728.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1493.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $203.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $194.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 239,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 245,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 130,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $259.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 60,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3353.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2277.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.