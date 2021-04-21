Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Sells Cinemark Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp, Newmont Corp, sells Cinemark Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, The Walt Disney Co, JPMorgan Chase, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GTES, ALSN, CMCSA, NEM, AMAT, GOOG, AMGN, LNC, RTX,

GTES, ALSN, CMCSA, NEM, AMAT, GOOG, AMGN, LNC, RTX, Added Positions: KO, BA, PFE, T, MRK, IBM, BMY, KMI, MMM, CSCO, AEM, CVX, VZ, ORCL, CTSH, SBUX, USB, COST, AMZN, ABBV, TGT, JNJ, F, BMO,

KO, BA, PFE, T, MRK, IBM, BMY, KMI, MMM, CSCO, AEM, CVX, VZ, ORCL, CTSH, SBUX, USB, COST, AMZN, ABBV, TGT, JNJ, F, BMO, Reduced Positions: DIS, JPM, GM, ATI, DOW, CI, UPS, C, AXP, BAC, XOM, RRC, MET, WFC, GOOGL, PEP, MSFT, VUZI, MDLZ, AAPL, WMT, HTLF, TSLA, FISV, ABT, BP, LUV, INTC, GE, V, ACN,

DIS, JPM, GM, ATI, DOW, CI, UPS, C, AXP, BAC, XOM, RRC, MET, WFC, GOOGL, PEP, MSFT, VUZI, MDLZ, AAPL, WMT, HTLF, TSLA, FISV, ABT, BP, LUV, INTC, GE, V, ACN, Sold Out: CNK, DD, SWBI, AOUT, KSS,

Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) - 1,429,948 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% AT&T Inc (T) - 735,485 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47% Citigroup Inc (C) - 302,292 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 277,027 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,150,030 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 414,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 160,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 120,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2277.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 125.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.639400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 254,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 44.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 64.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.19.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $21.49.

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.