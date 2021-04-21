Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Dow Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Mills Inc

Investment company Trinity Legacy Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Dow Inc, Alphabet Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Mills Inc, Flowers Foods Inc, Hormel Foods Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FPE, DOW, GOOG, GS, CVS, ONEM, EMLP, DAL, MMM, ENB, EOG, PXD, SPG, PM, ABT, XOM, UAL, TXN, SWKS, F,
- Added Positions: KMI, FTSL, NEE, FIXD, NVDA, VCIT, ABBV, HD, SPSB, HAS, WMT, VZ, MAIN, AAPL, MSFT, CVX, UNH, VIAC, CMCSA, DIS, PEP, V, PFE, WHR, AMZN, JNJ, JPM, VFH, DVY, GOOGL, CHKP, VDE, HYLS, LUV,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, VHT, SCHX, VOO, IBOC, CMI, SPY, PG, PYPL, WM, IBM, OHI, VPU, BAC, CRWD, VDC, NOC, EPD, SO,
- Sold Out: SHY, LMT, GIS, FLO, HRL, COST, LULU, VGSH, ADBE, EBAY, VIA, BABA,
For the details of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinity+legacy+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Insperity Inc (NSP) - 456,326 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio.
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,311,576 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 122,501 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 100,342 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 29,187 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95%
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.07%. The holding were 1,311,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 50,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2277.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 18,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $41.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 719.49%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 101,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.928000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 129,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 362.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.53%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 33,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $609.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.73%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.Sold Out: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.8.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.
