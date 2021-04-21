>
Newport Asia LLC Buys iQIYI Inc

April 21, 2021 | About: IQ +8.27%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Newport Asia LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iQIYI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Asia LLC. As of 2021Q1, Newport Asia LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newport Asia LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+asia+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newport Asia LLC
  1. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 2,345,900 shares, 43.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  2. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 1,460,500 shares, 41.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76%
  3. iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 1,127,045 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.10%
  4. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 70,100 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.68%
Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Newport Asia LLC added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 27.10%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,127,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newport Asia LLC. Also check out:

