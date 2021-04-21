Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys Anthem Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Pfizer Inc

Investment company Taylor Wealth Management Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Anthem Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Discover Financial Services, Western Digital Corp, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Pfizer Inc, CryoPort Inc, Willdan Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Wealth Management Partners. As of 2021Q1, Taylor Wealth Management Partners owns 68 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,684 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 53,932 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.37% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 30,637 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,967 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.07% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 27,175 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $382.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 20,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 120,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $97.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 56,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 103,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Semler Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $82 and $117, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 189.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 141,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Evofem Biosciences Inc by 52.53%. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $4.88, with an estimated average price of $3.04. The stock is now traded at around $1.515600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 545,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 41.97%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $7.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $262.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.