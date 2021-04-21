Breiter Capital Management Inc Buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Monroe Capital Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company Breiter Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Monroe Capital Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Adobe Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Breiter Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Breiter Capital Management Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: REM, XLRE,
- Added Positions: INTC, FTCS, QCOM, BRK.B, IBM, JPM, MSFT, AFL, HD, MRCC, WRK, WMT, KR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SCHD, FVD, T, ENPH, CVX, FCX, FSKR, ERIC, FPE, ABR, ARI,
- Sold Out: AMZN, XMMO, NVDA, ADBE, UNH, CTAS, SYK, GOOGL, LMT, IVV, PH, V, MMM, AMGN, TGT, BLK, ADP, QQQ, NFLX, PG, LHX, GWW, MA, ZM, JNJ, TMO, SPY, NEE, TXN, IHI, MRK, NOW, MDY, FB, TSLA, AGG, HYG, DGRW, LMBS, MCD, CDNS, Z, CVNA, RMD, IBB, MU, FTNT, HON, ELS, CCI, QRVO, PFE, PM, FXL, DIS, FBT, TJX, PYPL, GS, TTD, PINS, USB, ICE, MRVL, SOR, ACN, RDS.B, DLTR, EA, XOM, CRM, QLYS, PAYC, OLLI, UTG, OTIS, KO, BBY, SDC, NHA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with MRCC. Click here to check it out.
- MRCC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MRCC
- Peter Lynch Chart of MRCC
For the details of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/breiter+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,170 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,944 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 74,401 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,045 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 46,301 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 76,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 67,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC)
Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Monroe Capital Corp by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $77.18 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $83.02.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying