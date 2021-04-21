Legato Capital Management LLC Buys StoneX Group Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Steris PLC, Natural Gas Services Group Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Legato Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys StoneX Group Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Facebook Inc, UFP Technologies Inc, Autohome Inc, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Steris PLC, Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Landec Corp, Agilysys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legato Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legato Capital Management LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNEX, ATHM,

SNEX, ATHM, Added Positions: SHO, FB, UFPT, NICE, NOMD, TAL, JD, HCKT, AZUL, EDU, ALEX, PLUS, ARCE, MLI, PARR, AGX,

SHO, FB, UFPT, NICE, NOMD, TAL, JD, HCKT, AZUL, EDU, ALEX, PLUS, ARCE, MLI, PARR, AGX, Reduced Positions: STE, LNDC, AGYS, CDMO, TCOM, YUMC, HDB,

STE, LNDC, AGYS, CDMO, TCOM, YUMC, HDB, Sold Out: EFA, NGS,

NICE Ltd (NICE) - 32,533 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,236 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 352,844 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.07% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 54,441 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Steris PLC (STE) - 32,783 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.42%

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.52 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $60.99. The stock is now traded at around $64.240100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 36,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 368,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $300.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in UFP Technologies Inc by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.7, with an estimated average price of $48.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 35.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Azul SA by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 56,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.07 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.53.