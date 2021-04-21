Monica Howard Douglas Elected Senior Vice President and General Counsel of The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company today announced the election of Monica Howard Douglas as senior vice president and general counsel.

About The Coca-Cola Company

Douglas is a 17-year veteran of the company who most recently served as chief compliance officer and associate general counsel for the North America operating unit. In her new role, Douglas will oversee the company’s global legal function, reporting to Chairman and CEO James Quincey.Douglas joined Coca-Cola in 2004 as senior managing counsel. She went on to hold roles of increasing responsibility, including as legal director for Coca-Cola Southern and East Africa, before being named general counsel for Coca-Cola North America in 2018.“Monica is an outstanding legal leader who has deep experience working across our company and system,” Quincey said. “She will oversee the continued evolution of the legal function at the company while also serving as a valued voice in helping lead our overall business.”Prior to Coca-Cola, Douglas was an attorney with Equifax and an associate at Troutman Sanders LLP, now known as Troutman Pepper LLP, both in Atlanta.She is member of the board of directors for VICI Properties Inc., Junior Achievement USA and Cool Girls Inc. Douglas, 48, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from Stanford University.Douglas succeeds Bradley Gayton. Her role is effective immediately.The board also elected Jeffrey Gilbert as vice president and Chief Security Officer. Gilbert joined the company March 15 and is responsible for developing the vision, strategy and implementation of global security risk strategy, operational planning and related strategic security programs.Gilbert joined Coca-Cola from WarnerMedia, where he served the last several years as senior vice president and Chief Security Officer. He led the global organization of security professionals to deliver strategic security solutions across the enterprise.Gilbert has more than 21 years of progressive experience in law enforcement with the U.S. Secret Service, including nine years in an executive leadership role. Gilbert also spent seven years with PepsiCo, serving in senior security roles, both domestically and international.Gilbert is a graduate of Hampton University and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.The board elected Lucy Reid as vice president of Strategic Ingredient Supply. Reid leads the company’s supply chain sourcing activities for all flavor and non-agricultural ingredients used across the global system.Reid joined the company in 1988 and has held roles of increasing responsibility with Minute Maid, Coca-Cola North America, Coca-Cola Refreshments and in the corporate center. In her previous role as director of Flavor Supply Ingredient and Product Governance, she was responsible for governance of ingredients and formulas, strategic regulatory leadership for flavors and stewardship for Trademark Coca-Cola products.Reid is a member of the board of governors for the Flavor Extract Manufacturers Association. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she received bachelor’s and master’s degrees.The board also declared a dividend of 42 cents per common share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2021, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on June 15, 2021.Earlier this year, the board approved the company’s 59consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend 2.4 percent from 41 cents to 42 cents per common share.The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at [url="]www.coca-colacompany.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

