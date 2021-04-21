Great Southern Bank Ranked Number One in US on Forbes' World's Best Banks 2021 List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bank, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Best Banks 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Great Southern Bank was ranked as the number one best bank in the U.S. and second overall.



The World’s Best Banks list comprises of the financial institutions that differentiate their services and build trustworthy relationships with their customers. Some 450 banks worldwide are featured on the list, which was announced online on April 13, 2021, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website. The study involved 43,000 bank customers from 28 countries to rate their current and former banking relationships on various customer-centric criteria.

Great Southern Bank President and CEO Joe Turner said, “Great Southern associates are passionate about taking care of our customers, and this recognition underscores that. Working hard every day, our dedicated associates build strong relationships with our customers by understanding what matters most to them and providing the products and services needed to make their lives easier. This incredible recognition is meaningful because it is the direct result of our customers’ feedback.”

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern Bank operates 94 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. With $5.6 billion in total assets and a mission to build winning relationships with its customers, associates, shareholders, and communities, the Bank offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and retail customers. Great Southern Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc., a public company with its common stock (ticker: GSBC) listed on the NASDAQ Global Select stock exchange.

