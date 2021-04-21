>
JD Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

April 21, 2021 | About: OTCQX:JDVB +0%

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) Dan L. Donald, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of JD Bancshares, Inc., announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting on April 20, 2021, the Board voted to pay a cash dividend in the amount of $0.45 per share on May 7, 2021 to the shareholders of record on April 30, 2021.

The amount and payment of future dividends for the JD Bancshares, Inc. common stock is determined on a quarterly basis, based on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of southwest Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 22 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana. JD Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed on its website at www.jdbank.com/investor relations.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:
JD Bancshares, Inc.
Bruce Elder (CEO) (337-246-5399)
Paul Brummett (CFO) (337-824-1422)
Website: www.jdbank.com

