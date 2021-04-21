Cipherloc Announces Final Close of $10.0 Million Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("CipherLoc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced completion of a second and final closing of its Securities Purchase Agreement announced on April 7, 2021. The second closing increases total gross proceeds to the Company to approximately $10.0 million before deducting offering expenses payable by the Company.

Said David Chasteen, Chief Executive Officer, "This second closing brings total proceeds to $10.0 million before expenses, providing for a strengthened balance sheet as we drive commercialization of our quantum resistant technology with multiple partners. We believe that the shift to post-quantum encryption is only now beginning, and will be one of the top technology needs over the next several years. Our FIPS-140-2 certified Polymorphic Encryption Core (PEC) is fully ready for commercial applications with our partners and customers."

The offering equates to approximately 55.5 million Shares of common stock and Warrants to purchase 55.5 million shares of common stock in the Company in aggregate.

The Shares and Warrants were sold at a price of $0.18 per combined Share and Warrant, which was equal to 80% of the closing sales price of the Company's common stock on March 30, 2021, which was the last trading day prior to the entry into the Purchase Agreement. The Warrants are good for a term of five years and have an exercise price of $0.36 per Share.

Paulson Investment Company, LLC (the "Placement Agent"), acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with this Offering.

In connection with the Offering, each of Cipherloc's officers and directors entered into Lock-Up Agreements whereby they agreed not to sell, offer, or transfer, any of their securities which they hold for 180 days after the end of the Offering, subject to customary exceptions.

Financial terms and additional information regarding the funding transactions are available in Cipherloc's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2021, a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2021, and available at www.sec.gov.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data Cipherloc Corporation provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data and safeguard your privacy with the speed you need today and the agility you'll need tomorrow. Our patented Polymorphic Encryption technology provides a layer of security that is stronger, adaptable, and scalable across a variety of applications and systems. Learn more at www.cipherloc.net.

