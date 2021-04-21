>
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021

April 21, 2021 | About: TSXV:HIVE -1.72%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:HIVE), the first publicly listed cryptocurrency miner, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22 at 11:30AM EST. Interim CEO and Executive Chairman Frank Holmes will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021
Time: 11:30AM Eastern Time (8:30AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40748

To watch HIVE's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden and Iceland, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Darcy Daubaras
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: HIVE Blockchain Technologies via SNN Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639713/HIVE-Blockchain-Technologies-Ltd-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-VIRTUAL-on-Thursday-April-22-2021

