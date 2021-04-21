PNM and Avangrid File Stipulation in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) wholly-owned New Mexico subsidiary, Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), and Avangrid filed a stipulation in its merger application before the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) with the New Mexico Attorney General, Western Resource Advocates, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 611, Dine Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment, Nava Education Project, San Juan Citizens Alliance, and To Nizhoni Ani. This agreement among a diverse set of parties enhances and builds upon the commitments in the original merger application to benefit customers and the state of New Mexico.

PNM and Avangrid share in the excitement about the possibilities for New Mexico's future in the global transition to clean energy. PNM customers today will continue to be PNM customers in the future, served by local New Mexico employees and operations that are regulated by the NMPRC.

If approved by the NMPRC, the agreement among the parties will bring over $250 million in benefits to New Mexico. Below are some of the key enhancements of the stipulation:

Customer Rate Benefits:

Customer rate benefits of $63 million Benefits include $50 million in rate credits over 3 years, $6 million in COVID arrearages relief, $5 million for low-income energy efficiency assistance and $2 million to improve the access that low-income New Mexicans have to electricity, particularly in remote areas.



Economic Development Benefits:

Economic development benefits approximating $200 million 150 new full-time jobs will be added to New Mexico over 3 years, which will remain for at least 5 years afterwards ( conservatively valued between $150 million and $200 million in economic benefits to the State. ) In addition to this significant contribution, the agreement increases the commitment to economic development fundings to $7.5 million along with a separate, additional $12.5 million contribution to community groups in the Four Corners region.

million

Enhanced Environmental Benefits:

Other commitments aim to enhance energy efficiency and solar programs, perform environmental studies and create a Carbon Reduction Task Force to ensure that PNM will not only meet but exceed its zero carbon goals by 2040.

PNM will hire a Chief Environmental Officer with significant environmental and climate change experience with responsibility for meeting PNM's carbon reduction goals. Executive compensation will be linked to carbon-reduction targets.

Maintaining Current Jobs, Low-Income Programs, and Charitable Leadership:

The stipulation commits to maintaining PNM jobs, with no reduction of wages or benefits to union or non-union employees, for a minimum of 3 years following the transaction. Avangrid will honor PNM's current collective bargaining agreement.

The merger commitments ensure that the benefits PNM currently provides to its customers and communities in the past through its PNM Good Neighbor Fund or charitable giving will not be reduced, with a similar expectation for the PNM Resources Foundation's separate charitable activities.

PNM will work with the Attorney General to initiate a program designed to increase the contract opportunities for minority and woman-owned businesses in New Mexico with PNM for procurement of its goods and services.

Local Management:

PNM will continue to be managed locally.

PNM will be governed by a PNM Board of Directors comprised of a majority of local leaders from New Mexico , with forty percent qualifying as "independent directors" as defined by the rules of the New York Stock Exchange.

Financing and Ownership:

As stated in the original merger application, none of the merger costs will come from customers, and PNM and PNM Resources will not take on any new debt in conjunction with the proposed transaction.

Avangrid commits not to sell its controlling interest in PNM for a period of not less than 10 years.

Avangrid will pay off all existing PNM Resources debt, which will strengthen the balance sheet and credit profile of the new company.

In order to allow all parties to the merger proceeding to evaluate the stipulation, PNM and Avangrid are seeking to revise the procedural calendar.

These stipulation commitments enhance the future service and benefits of the combined companies' value to customers. The shareholders of PNM's parent company, PNM Resources, earlier approved the proposed merger, affirming their view that the merger represents a reasonable and fair price for their investment and risk associated with their ownership in the company.

PNM has always believed that this merger is good for our customers, our employees, our communities and the state as a whole. The proposed stipulation builds upon the underlying merger agreements in tangible and concrete actions that improve the public benefit of the merger.

Additional materials pertaining to the stipulation and PNM's application for approval of the merger with the NMPRC are available at https://www.pnmresources.com/investors/rates-and-filings.aspx.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2020 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.8 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

