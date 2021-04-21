Sotheby's International Realty Launches First Transcreational Global Advertising Campaign

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the launch of its "Nothing Compares" digital-first advertising campaign, supporting the brand's commitment to providing an incomparable and consistent real estate experience around the world. The debut marks the brand's first transcreational campaign which goes beyond standard language translation, ensuring that the concepts consider cultural norms and native languages, allowing the campaign to be immediately implemented in the 75 countries and territories where the luxury real estate brand currently operates.

As the global real estate market continues to top its own records, the "Nothing Compares" campaign is representative of the Sotheby's International Realty® brand's promise to its clients to invariably provide a stellar experience.

"Sotheby's International Realty agents around the world consistently deliver white-glove service and I am continually inspired by their efforts," said Brad Nelson, chief marketing officer for Sotheby's International Realty. "This campaign broadens our marketing messaging beyond where we represent property to how we can help you get there."

The "Nothing Compares" campaign concept was developed by global experience design agency, Huge, utilizing a digital-first approach to align with the Sotheby's International Realty brand's commitment to technology and innovation. The ad campaign will be available in 16 different languages and can be fully localized by each of the brand's 1,000 offices.

"This campaign was created with flexibility in mind because it needed to make an impact internationally with a digital-first audience," said Bryan Lee, creative director of Huge. "The short, on-brand messaging will resonate with audiences worldwide while also working in the social and digital spaces. Our goal was to ensure 'Nothing Compares' could be easily customized to celebrate the architecture and lifestyles offered in every local community. It's truly a global campaign in every sense."

"Nothing Compares" will come to life with a global portfolio of media partners across film, digital, and print. Video assets will be advertised on Architectural Digest's Open Door digital series and connected TV advertising, signifying the first time the brand will air on streaming platform, YouTube TV. The campaign will also include print advertisements in Architectural Digest and The New York Times and digital programs with Curbed, Frieze, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Financial Times, Nikkei, The Australian, Google, Facebook, and Instagram.

The announcement follows the brand's recent US$150 billion global sales volume success in 2020 and comes at a time many consumers are redefining "home."

To learn more about Sotheby's International Realty, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 75 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

CONTACT

Melissa Couch

Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications

Sotheby's International Realty

973-407-6142

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-launches-first-transcreational-global-advertising-campaign-301274058.html

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty