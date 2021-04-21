>
Century Aluminum Sets Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement

April 21, 2021 | About: CENX +7.36%

CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company ( CENX) will report first quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:

Peter Trpkovski (investors and media)
[email protected]
(312) 696-3132

