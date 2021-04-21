>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG Investors

April 21, 2021 | About: CS +0.24%

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or "the Company") (: CS) investors that acquired securities between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Credit Suisse issued materially false and misleading statements in regard to their business metrics and financial prospects. Specifically, Credit Suisse concealed material defects in Credit Suisse’s risk policies and procedures, as well as compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, which exposed Credit Suisse to billions of dollars in losses. As a result of Credit Suisse’s false statements, their ADRs traded at artificially inflated prices, reaching a high of $14.95 per ADR by February 2021. Subsequently, Credit Suisse revealed billions of dollars in losses in relation to the collapse of its Greensill-linked funds, as well as the implosion of total return swap positions the company had entered into with Archegos. Grave deficiencies were revealed by these corporate scandals in Credit Suisse’s risk and compliance activities, which caused the price of Credit Suisse ADRs to plummet, by March 31, 2021 reaching a low of just $10.60 per ADR.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

ti?nf=ODIyMTI1MiM0MTMyNzMwIzIxOTU1Mjc=
eefe71c6-eddd-449c-b7ae-893de4c6bd7c

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)