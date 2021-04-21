>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Ebix, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

April 21, 2021 | About: EBIX +5.73%

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before April 23, 2021; click here to submit trade information

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX) investors that acquired shares between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021. Investors have until April 23, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The allegations of securities fraud focus on whether the company misled investors regarding its compliance with applicable accounting rules. On Friday, February 19, 2021, Ebix announced that the Company's auditors, RSM resigned as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. RSM said it was “resigning as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred” in 4Q. The Company further stated that the auditor had a “disagreement” on the classification of funds of $30m that was transferred to a trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 23, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

ti?nf=ODIyMTI1NCM0MTMyNzM2IzIxOTU1Mjc=
e4774041-e8fb-4344-8f29-586525a6af66

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)