>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

April 21, 2021 | About: EBS +0.52%

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Emergent BioSoutions, Inc. ("Emergent" or the "Company") (: EBS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The New York Times published an article on March 31, 2021 reporting on the accidental contamination of coronavirus vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca PLC at an Emergent manufacturing plant in Baltimore. According to reporting by the Associated Press, this Emergent factory where the contamination occurred experienced a series of lapses, as observed in April 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2020. On April 1, 2021, Emergent's stock price fell $12.45 per share, or 13.4%, on this news, to close at $80.46 per share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

ti?nf=ODIyMTI2NSM0MTMyNzQ5IzIxOTU1Mjc=
451140ad-224f-4bfd-b8bf-17f022a765a7

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)