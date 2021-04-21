Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises Emergent BioSoutions, Inc. ("Emergent" or the "Company") (: EBS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The New York Times published an article on March 31, 2021 reporting on the accidental contamination of coronavirus vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca PLC at an Emergent manufacturing plant in Baltimore. According to reporting by the Associated Press, this Emergent factory where the contamination occurred experienced a series of lapses, as observed in April 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2020. On April 1, 2021, Emergent's stock price fell $12.45 per share, or 13.4%, on this news, to close at $80.46 per share.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing.

