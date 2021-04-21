>
Marketwired
Articles 

RRC ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Range Resources Corporation – RRC

April 21, 2021 | About: RRC +0.8%

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Range Resources Corporation (: RRC) between April 29, 2016 and February 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=range-resources-corporation&id=2654 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=range-resources-corporation&id=2654

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the May 3, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Range Resources had improperly designated the status of its wells in Pennsylvania since at least 2013; the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement, as well as artificially decreased the Company’s periodically reported cost estimates to plug and abandon its wells; the Company was the subject of a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (“DEP”) investigation from sometime between September 2017 to January 2021 for improperly designating the status of its wells; the DEP investigation foreseeably would and ultimately did lead to the Company incurring regulatory fines; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
tel: (800) 991-3756


Comments

