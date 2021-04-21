OTRK DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. â€“ OTRK

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Ontrak, Inc. ( OTRK) between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=ontrak-inc&id=2645 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=ontrak-inc&id=2645

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the May 3, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Ontrak’s largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak’s performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; as a result, Ontrak’s largest customer did not find the Company’s program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak’s financial results; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

tel: (800) 991-3756

