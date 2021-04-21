>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sherwin-Williams Shareholders Elect New Director

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:SHW +1.4%

Aaron M. Powell, President, Asia-Pacific Consumer Business, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, joins the Board

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, April 21, 2021

CLEVELAND, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced that Aaron M. Powell was elected to the Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. Mr. Powell was appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Mr. Powell, 49, has served as President, Asia-Pacific Consumer Business for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (a global manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and other household and professional products) since March 2020 and has held a variety of other leadership positions with Kimberly-Clark.

"We are delighted to welcome Aaron to our Board of Directors," said John G. Morikis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sherwin-Williams. "Through his leadership at Kimberly-Clark, Aaron has gained significant knowledge of global markets and operations, as well as extensive domestic and international sales, marketing, and digital expertise. We look forward to Aaron's engagement, perspective and contributions to our Board, our Company and our shareholders for years to come."

Mr. Powell joined Kimberly-Clark in September 2007. Prior to his current role, Mr. Powell served as President, Kimberly-Clark Professional from May 2018 to February 2020, President, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) from April 2018 to May 2018, President, Kimberly-Clark Professional, North America from December 2015 to April 2018, Vice President and Managing Director, Central & Eastern Europe from January 2014 to December 2015, and additional leadership roles within Kimberly-Clark's EMEA and North Asia operations. Prior to joining Kimberly-Clark, Mr. Powell spent four years with Bain & Company (a global management consulting firm), including as a Manager in its Consumer Practice, and eight years with The Procter & Gamble Company, where he began his career.

Mr. Powell received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis and an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

About The Sherwin-Williams Company

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin- Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
[email protected]

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected]

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-shareholders-elect-new-director-301274134.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company


