PR Newswire
CLEVELAND, April 21, 2021
CLEVELAND, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on June 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2021. The dividend rate reflects the 3-for-1 stock split, distributed after close of trading on March 31, 2021, and is unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend, which was $1.65 on a pre-split adjusted basis.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Media Contact:
Jim Jaye
Julie Young
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
Direct: 216.515.8849
Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-0-55-per-common-share-301274130.html
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company