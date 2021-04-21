CLEVELAND, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on June 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2021. The dividend rate reflects the 3-for-1 stock split, distributed after close of trading on March 31, 2021, and is unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend, which was $1.65 on a pre-split adjusted basis.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:





Jim Jaye

Julie Young Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.515.8682

Direct: 216.515.8849 [email protected]

[email protected]





Eric Swanson



Vice President, Investor Relations



Sherwin-Williams



Direct: 216.566.2766



[email protected]









View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-0-55-per-common-share-301274130.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company