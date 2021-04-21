>
Gibson Capital, LLC Buys F N B Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, The ExOne Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

April 21, 2021 | About: FNB +2.43% IJH +1.73% SDY +1.25% FITB +2.52%

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Gibson Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys F N B Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, The ExOne Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibson Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gibson Capital, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gibson Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gibson+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gibson Capital, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 940,557 shares, 54.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  2. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 1,011,740 shares, 25.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 119,326 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 84,674 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 21 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: F N B Corp (FNB)

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in F N B Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.



