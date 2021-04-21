Banta Asset Management Lp Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Procter & Gamble Co

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Banta Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banta Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Banta Asset Management Lp owns 11 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSCM,

BSCM, Added Positions: VOO, VERI, AAPL, QQQ, SPY, DIS,

VOO, VERI, AAPL, QQQ, SPY, DIS, Reduced Positions: HYG, PFF,

HYG, PFF, Sold Out: PG,

For the details of BANTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banta+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Veritone Inc (VERI) - 2,401,624 shares, 46.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 77,824 shares, 20.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 56,523 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,722 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.55% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 75,230 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.71%

Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 55,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.