Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value

Denver, CO, based Investment company Paragon Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Kohl's Corp, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Paragon Capital Management Ltd owns 118 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VBR, VWO, IWM, KSS, WAL, PAG, PSX, OC, WBS, WM, ADP, TOL, WRK, PNFP, FL, DRI, RSG,

VBR, VWO, IWM, KSS, WAL, PAG, PSX, OC, WBS, WM, ADP, TOL, WRK, PNFP, FL, DRI, RSG, Added Positions: VTEB, CMF, BND, AGG, IWN, MUNI,

VTEB, CMF, BND, AGG, IWN, MUNI, Reduced Positions: VIG, NOBL, SPY, IWD, VTV, AAPL, MSFT, EFA, VEA, VNQ, CL, PEP, JNJ, ROK, VZ, MUB, HD, PFE, IJT, LMT, MMM, JKE, KMB,

VIG, NOBL, SPY, IWD, VTV, AAPL, MSFT, EFA, VEA, VNQ, CL, PEP, JNJ, ROK, VZ, MUB, HD, PFE, IJT, LMT, MMM, JKE, KMB, Sold Out: VCIT, VCSH, TFI, QCOM, XLNX,

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 408,291 shares, 31.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,495 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 203,762 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,245 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 71,217 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 31,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.