Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc Buys PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Amazon.com Inc, Sells ITT Inc, Dollar General Corp, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

Investment company Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Amazon.com Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Renaissance IPO ETF, sells ITT Inc, Dollar General Corp, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc owns 387 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PMVP, XLE, CP, IPO, SHOP, XLRE, FUTY, STE, DOW, COF, IBN, TIP, DOCU, AMP, DAC, SCVL, CCI, TTM, EOG, TX, PKX, AGM, TT, IRM, KBH, MMS, CVS, WMB, MMYT, SSTK, FANG, VEEV, MREO, CASY, DE, BNTX, AAN, CWB, BP, UVXY, ABM, MCHP, LMNX, LSTR, LKFN, JCI, SID, ETN, DXCM, MT, CCOI, COST, SPG, CME, VO, TTEK, PFF, BCO, NEE, AUDC, MTRN, CFG, ARES, MGPI, CPK, WSM, HPE, NCNA, VRNA, ITUB, MUFG, CRNT, TYME, EVFM, ITP,
- Added Positions: AMZN, NFLX, SHY, ARKG, RACE, BAC, PFE, CRM, UWM, MSFT, ADBE, BBVA, HYG, BCRX, JNJ, VZ, MRNA, MILN, AMAT, BIIB, VSTM, FB, ARKK, FBND, ACAD, AXP, CSCO, C, GE, GPC, INTC, KR, LEN, MDT, NXST, NKE, PNC, PH, PEP, QCOM, SONY, TSN, UNH, VRTX, ET, V, AVEO, BABA, ALC, EWJ, HACK, PSJ, QQQ, SPDW, MMM, T, ANSS, SAN, BRK.B, BBY, BLK, BMY, CRH, CX, CVX, CI, CMCSA, DD, XOM, GD, HDB, HUM, IBM, ISRG, JPM, LOW, MANT, MCD, MRK, MS, NICE, NRG, NSC, RMD, SAP, SBUX, TXN, RTX, WBA, DIS, WHR, XRX, MA, EVR, XYL, NOW, WDAY, ZTS, SBSW, DBVT, ARGX, ARKW, BOTZ, IEFA, IWM, VWO, APD, AMT, AMGN, ADI, OZK, BC, CVGW, CNS, ABEV, CORE, DHR, EMN, EQIX, EHC, HD, LKQ, LFUS, LOGI, MSM, MHK, MNRO, NOC, ORCL, PEG, PHM, PWR, RIO, RYAAY, SNN, TGT, TMO, UNF, OLED, UHS, WRB, HOMB, EDU, AQN, HTHT, BWXT, NXPI, HCA, HII, VNET, VIPS, QTS, LPTX, ADAP, COLD, CTVA, EFA, IEMG, VGK, VOO, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: ITT, MNA, LHX, VIAC, GOOG, IWD, ADPT, TSLA, ALGN, MELI, GLD, HES, MKTX, XLF, ADSK, DVA, FTNT, ICLR, SQ, IVV, XLB, PYPL, XLY, MCK, XLV, XLC, XLK, WMT, RDFN, FTEC, IPAY, ATVI, NVDA, HBAN, ALL, ASML, CMA, DTE, CNHI, FHLC, IVE, LB, HON, ABBV, MSCI, LULU, ADP, XLP, UPS, IVW, BMI, OEF, SCHW, AADR, IWR, ANGL, IWF, DBEF, DES, IJR, EWU, FDN, CERS, IJH, MDLZ, KWR, TSM, UNP, SXI, SO, HPQ, ENSG, PM, DGX, PG, LLY, LIN, OMC, LMT, ILMN, VTR, NVS, TJX, ABB, CCMP, IIPR, LMAT, AVGO, WELL, EPD, BLUE, TWTR, TDOC, CARR, COP, IFRX,
- Sold Out: DG, REGN, TAL, GFI, PRLD, NVG, OKE, POWI, BAH, NVO, FMC, RDY, ADM, NTAP, EXR, PKI, BKI, SLB, TXT, DT, KOD, AZN, CCK, DVN, PRG, EXPO, ALXN, MORN, MPW, JJSF, NLOK, PLTR, KB, KMI, SIRI, ADXS,
For the details of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+cfo+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC
- PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 854,684 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) - 207,488 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 62,996 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- ITT Inc (ITT) - 171,908 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.2%
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 90,145 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 854,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 38,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $355.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3362.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 139.97%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 73.60%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31.Sold Out: Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $66.71.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.17 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $16.7.
