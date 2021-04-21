Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Sells Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, Black Knight Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate B

Investment company Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Blackstone Group Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, sells Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, Black Knight Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc . As of 2021Q1, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VYM, VTI, LUMN, AVDL, BSV, KR, LIN, BG, VTIP, MOS, IVZ, FITB, GD, XLV, USB, AVGO, MP, CMI, VTRS,

VYM, VTI, LUMN, AVDL, BSV, KR, LIN, BG, VTIP, MOS, IVZ, FITB, GD, XLV, USB, AVGO, MP, CMI, VTRS, Added Positions: PSLV, BX, CEF, PHYS, IBM, KO, AAPL, RTX, FCX, CVS, WFC, PFE, DIS, MRK, JPM, SPY, BAC, F, VOO, INTC, T, HPE, QQQ, KHC, BTZ, XLF, JNJ, BP, BGS, OKE, VZ, ABBV, GNW, MUX, RDS.A, WRK, RAD, GE, CSCO, WMT, NOK, MPC, IP, GIS,

PSLV, BX, CEF, PHYS, IBM, KO, AAPL, RTX, FCX, CVS, WFC, PFE, DIS, MRK, JPM, SPY, BAC, F, VOO, INTC, T, HPE, QQQ, KHC, BTZ, XLF, JNJ, BP, BGS, OKE, VZ, ABBV, GNW, MUX, RDS.A, WRK, RAD, GE, CSCO, WMT, NOK, MPC, IP, GIS, Reduced Positions: EFX, OXY, MCD, LLY, RF, SNV, LOW, CVX, KMB, JPC, VFH, BRO,

EFX, OXY, MCD, LLY, RF, SNV, LOW, CVX, KMB, JPC, VFH, BRO, Sold Out: NUO, BKI, VCIT,

For the details of INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investors+asset+management+of+georgia+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Equifax Inc (EFX) - 105,604 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Intelligent Systems Corp (INS) - 272,465 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 63,663 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,682 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 29,919 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 316.67%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 149.29%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 53.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.53.