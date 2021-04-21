GaveKal Capital, LLC Buys Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Towne Bank, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Raven Industries Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Denver, CO, based Investment company GaveKal Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Towne Bank, First Citizens BancShares Inc, First Horizon Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Danaher Corp, Raven Industries Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GaveKal Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GaveKal Capital, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 329,957 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 7,418 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) - 18,719 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.99% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 3,362 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 15,385 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio.

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 24,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in Towne Bank. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 40,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $568.46 and $861.52, with an estimated average price of $724.27. The stock is now traded at around $851.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 67,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 13,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 21,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GaveKal Capital, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 170.16%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 12,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $91.81.