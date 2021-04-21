>
Sharkey, Howes & Javer Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Co

April 21, 2021 | About: GOVT -0.04% IGSB +0.04% IJR +2.3% VLUE +1.67% SUSC +0.2% DSI +1.04% IUSB +0.09% EFV +0.74% IYE +1.47% MTUM +0.85% ESGD +1%

Investment company Sharkey, Howes & Javer (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sharkey, Howes & Javer. As of 2021Q1, Sharkey, Howes & Javer owns 68 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sharkey, Howes & Javer's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sharkey%2C+howes+%26+javer/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sharkey, Howes & Javer
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 623,113 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,102 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 722,546 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.18%
  4. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 323,308 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 280,803 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 323,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 280,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 137,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 21,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 68.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 722,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 247,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 100.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 64,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 104,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 87.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $24.29 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $26.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sharkey, Howes & Javer. Also check out:

1. Sharkey, Howes & Javer's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sharkey, Howes & Javer's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sharkey, Howes & Javer's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sharkey, Howes & Javer keeps buying

