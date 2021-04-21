BTIM Corp. Buys FactSet Research Systems Inc, Adobe Inc, Cavco Industries Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, NIC Inc, HMS Holdings Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company BTIM Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys FactSet Research Systems Inc, Adobe Inc, Cavco Industries Inc, Chemed Corp, Idacorp Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, NIC Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Morningstar Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTIM Corp.. As of 2021Q1, BTIM Corp. owns 368 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CVCO, QLYS, SNPS, AMAT, INGR, HIG, JEF, DELL, MDY, VIG, Added Positions: FDS, ADBE, CHE, AYI, IDA, FLO, USB, HRC, EBAY, CHH, JPM, TROW, MCO, UMBF, DOC, DG, JLL, V, STAG, CDK, EA, HSIC, HUBB, MRK, NDSN, CORT, LAMR, AKAM, AFG, COO, SJM, JKHY, SEIC, BR, DOX, AMGN, CATY, MTB, SIGI, WSM, BLD, LW, AZPN, ATO, AZO, BRO, CTXS, IPG, TXRH, WAT, MEDP, AOS, AVY, EWBC, EXPD, FFIV, MMC, OMC, PKI, PRGS, RPM, SCI, STE, WHD, AIT, CRI, CRL, DCI, ICUI, INTU, LECO, MANH, MIDD, NTAP, TSCO, UNF, UPS, GWW, CBOE, COR, BKR, ATR, CHRW, CSCO, CNS, COLM, COP, HP, HD, LOW, NTRS, TJX, CUBE, UNH, DIS, VWO, APH, ANSS, AVB, CMI, MCD, ES, SLB, SYK, CONE, ADI, ADSK, BAC, CSX, CVX, CREE, NEE, ISRG, KMB, MGA, MTX, NVO, ORA, PKG, QCOM, TFX, WMT, SMFG, FSLR, TEL, AWK, ZTS, HASI, PYPL, TPIC, BSV, IVV, VO, VOO,

VZ, EGOV, PG, CL, ADP, CERN, XRAY, AAPL, NJR, COHR, FWRD, SBNY, SYY, AXP, VAR, DE, DLB, MDT, CHD, MAS, INTC, OGS, MKC, ALV, NKE, IPGP, ITW, HAE, DORM, MMM, BRK.B, DEO, EW, NTGR, ED, HON, FB, LANC, CLX, AME, IWM, VCIT, MTD, CMD, CINF, A, AAP, STT, ROST, GOOGL, DHR, EL, EMR, SBUX, VCSH, SLGN, VMBS, IWB, AMCR, WTS, EXLS, GMED, ENSG, H, GDOT, PSX, ECL, T, ARE, AMZN, ATRI, BA, BSX, KO, CMA, CBSH, DUK, SHW, LLY, IBM, ILMN, K, LH, ORLY, PAYX, LIN, ROP, SXT, Sold Out: HMSY, MORN, SIVB, CPT, MASI, VCLT, APA, BIIB, CAJ, EV, IEX, VIA, VXF,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,967,926 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,535,887 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 127,792 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 619,011 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,010,999 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.28%

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Cavco Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.36 and $230.84, with an estimated average price of $208.63. The stock is now traded at around $214.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 135,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 179,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $252.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $92.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 177.02%. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $321.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 224,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1016.49%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $512.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 79,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 152.81%. The purchase prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53. The stock is now traded at around $480.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 101,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Idacorp Inc by 161.55%. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $101.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 389,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 6529.52%. The purchase prices were between $115.99 and $165, with an estimated average price of $127.47. The stock is now traded at around $171.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 144,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Flowers Foods Inc by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,831,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Morningstar Inc. The sale prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.56.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17.