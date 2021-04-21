>
Garrison Financial Corp Buys Masco Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Pareteum Corp

Fayetteville, AR, based Investment company Garrison Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Zscaler Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Pareteum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Garrison Financial Corp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrison Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garrison Financial Corp
  1. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 15,331 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  2. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 27,265 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 41,118 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 50,965 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 17,803 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 30,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 55,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $356.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $186.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $152.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 72.60%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.08%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3362.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Sold Out: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15.

Sold Out: Pareteum Corp (TEUM)

Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Pareteum Corp. The sale prices were between $0.46 and $0.62, with an estimated average price of $0.54.



Comments

