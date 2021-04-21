Garrison Financial Corp Buys Masco Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Pareteum Corp

Fayetteville, AR, based Investment company Garrison Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Zscaler Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Pareteum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Garrison Financial Corp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MAS, FCX, PANW, ZS, AZPN, JPM, GOOGL, V,

MAS, FCX, PANW, ZS, AZPN, JPM, GOOGL, V, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, HD, INTC, WMT, COP, ROK, NVO, PSX, DIS, SNY, MA, DGRW, SCHE, AZN, SCHF, VRSK, SCHX, PEP, KMB, HBAN, CSCO, VZ, VTR, UL, DEO, PLD, COR, SCHC, T,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, HD, INTC, WMT, COP, ROK, NVO, PSX, DIS, SNY, MA, DGRW, SCHE, AZN, SCHF, VRSK, SCHX, PEP, KMB, HBAN, CSCO, VZ, VTR, UL, DEO, PLD, COR, SCHC, T, Reduced Positions: SCHB, ANSS, ABT, DE, JBHT, LH, SCHD, DTN, VMW, EMN, AZO, ATR, MMM, SON, VRT, AEP, RPM, ADI, NOBL, AXP, SPY, GPC, FEN, VGT,

SCHB, ANSS, ABT, DE, JBHT, LH, SCHD, DTN, VMW, EMN, AZO, ATR, MMM, SON, VRT, AEP, RPM, ADI, NOBL, AXP, SPY, GPC, FEN, VGT, Sold Out: CHKP, ASPN, TEUM,

Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 15,331 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 27,265 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 41,118 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 50,965 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 17,803 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 30,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 55,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $356.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $186.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $152.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 72.60%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.08%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3362.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15.

Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Pareteum Corp. The sale prices were between $0.46 and $0.62, with an estimated average price of $0.54.