Ellsworth Advisors, LLC Buys General Dynamics Corp, Anthem Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Mantech International Corp, Balchem Corp

Investment company Ellsworth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, Anthem Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Centene Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Mantech International Corp, Balchem Corp, Genpact, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GD, ANTM, COST, CNC, MSI, BDX, RIDE, OSTK, ATKR, JOUT, AMOT, ECHO, APAM, SITM, VRTS, IBP, VUG, BLNK, PRO, AZO, PAR, VO, LGIH, EGOV, JPM, OUSA, CVX, HD, GOOGL, MDY, ACND,

GD, ANTM, COST, CNC, MSI, BDX, RIDE, OSTK, ATKR, JOUT, AMOT, ECHO, APAM, SITM, VRTS, IBP, VUG, BLNK, PRO, AZO, PAR, VO, LGIH, EGOV, JPM, OUSA, CVX, HD, GOOGL, MDY, ACND, Added Positions: CSCO, SLV, GLD, GBIL, ED, FTSM, T, PFE, VZ, SO, PRU, PEP, LNT, BTI, KO, UPS, WM, BX, LYB, AFL, PAYX, MCD, INTC, PGR, VMW, NOC, LMT, AMGN, ETN, ALL, CBOE, AJG, CACI, EW, AAPL, PKI, RSG, CAT, LEN, UNH, CVS, DLR, SBUX, CBZ, ACU, FN, PRFT, LSTR, JNJ, PGNY, NOVA, KOD, HLNE, GOLF, CSWI, RPD, RP, USLM, NVMI, GRBK, HWKN, EXPO, MSFT, GOOG, QTWO, WMS, V, NVCR, FLGT, TTGT, SIBN, DIS, AMZN, HON, BRK.B, NVEE, AMRC, IJR, BK,

CSCO, SLV, GLD, GBIL, ED, FTSM, T, PFE, VZ, SO, PRU, PEP, LNT, BTI, KO, UPS, WM, BX, LYB, AFL, PAYX, MCD, INTC, PGR, VMW, NOC, LMT, AMGN, ETN, ALL, CBOE, AJG, CACI, EW, AAPL, PKI, RSG, CAT, LEN, UNH, CVS, DLR, SBUX, CBZ, ACU, FN, PRFT, LSTR, JNJ, PGNY, NOVA, KOD, HLNE, GOLF, CSWI, RPD, RP, USLM, NVMI, GRBK, HWKN, EXPO, MSFT, GOOG, QTWO, WMS, V, NVCR, FLGT, TTGT, SIBN, DIS, AMZN, HON, BRK.B, NVEE, AMRC, IJR, BK, Reduced Positions: MRK, FB, SHW, SYK, NKE, BMY, ITOT,

MRK, FB, SHW, SYK, NKE, BMY, ITOT, Sold Out: KMB, MANT, BCPC, G, BIIB, APPN, VCYT, IRTC, CWST, LUV, RDVT, PRLB, MS, OFLX, ADUS, AMPH, QLYS, ZYXI,

For the details of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellsworth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 51,127 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 69,219 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,059 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 82,580 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 77,337 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.54%

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 17,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $384.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 8,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $374.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 8,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 46,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $186.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 15,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $258.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 11,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 143.54%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 77,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 153.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 42,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 36,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $76.93 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Balchem Corp. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $131.53, with an estimated average price of $121.46.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68.