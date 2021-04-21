>
Articles 

Sentry Investment Management Inc Buys Lennar Corp, General Electric Co, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

April 21, 2021 | About: LEN +1.88% GE +2.22% LIFZF +3.99% CI -0.15% FNV +2.21% RGLD +0.51% SCCO +0.95% AG +4.32% GS +1.02% GDDY -0.22% AGI +1.82% ECL +1.42%

Stevens Point, WI, based Investment company Sentry Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lennar Corp, General Electric Co, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, Cigna Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentry Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sentry Investment Management Inc owns 476 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentry+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,332 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.72%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,894 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.34%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,833 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.94%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 28,746 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.03%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,731 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.27%
New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 85,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIFZF)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $253.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $141.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $118.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82.

Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Sold Out: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.



