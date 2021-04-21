Sentry Investment Management Inc Buys Lennar Corp, General Electric Co, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Stevens Point, WI, based Investment company Sentry Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lennar Corp, General Electric Co, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, Cigna Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentry Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sentry Investment Management Inc owns 476 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LEN, GE, LIFZF, CI, FNV, RGLD, GM, WPM, ITW, ADSK, COF, ETN, NXPI, PVG, F, EMR, HCA, DOW, BTG, CNC, DD, MAR, BK, HLT, SLB, KMI, STT, SWK, DHI, DFS, LYB, IP, TDG, GNRC, NUE, URI, EQX, SYF, CZR, ORLA, CE, BXP, WHR, UDR, EMN, TXT, WRK, PHM, PENN, PKG, DOV, NG, DVN, HST, DISH, MAS, HII, APA, NLSN, CF, SEE, OXY, MPWR, MRO, UAA, TRMB, NOV, UA, HFC, TFC,

LEN, GE, LIFZF, CI, FNV, RGLD, GM, WPM, ITW, ADSK, COF, ETN, NXPI, PVG, F, EMR, HCA, DOW, BTG, CNC, DD, MAR, BK, HLT, SLB, KMI, STT, SWK, DHI, DFS, LYB, IP, TDG, GNRC, NUE, URI, EQX, SYF, CZR, ORLA, CE, BXP, WHR, UDR, EMN, TXT, WRK, PHM, PENN, PKG, DOV, NG, DVN, HST, DISH, MAS, HII, APA, NLSN, CF, SEE, OXY, MPWR, MRO, UAA, TRMB, NOV, UA, HFC, TFC, Added Positions: K, CVS,

K, CVS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, BRK.B, GOOG, JNJ, PG, JPM, TSLA, V, UNH, DIS, NVDA, VZ, MA, PEP, PFE, PYPL, SPY, CMCSA, BAC, PM, KO, NFLX, MRK, WMT, ABT, HD, INTC, ABBV, TMO, NKE, CSCO, AVGO, QCOM, COST, MCD, ACN, MDT, CVX, CRM, MO, CL, XOM, NEE, HON, TXN, LMT, UNP, DHR, SPGI, ADBE, BMY, C, ICE, LIN, WFC, AMGN, FCX, STZ, LLY, VRTX, ORCL, SBUX, NEM, UPS, WM, RTX, WY, T, AMD, KR, WLTW, MMM, AMT, MS, WST, CHTR, XYL, NOW, BLK, CAT, COP, IBM, DE, ISRG, BA, FIS, INTU, MDLZ, TGT, AMAT, PAAS, BKNG, TJX, ANTM, MMX, SCHW, SYK, TMUS, ZTS, ADP, PLD, AXP, BDX, DUK, MU, VNOM, AEM, ECOL, CME, LRCX, SO, CB, CCI, EQIX, FDX, GPN, ICLR, BABA, ATVI, APD, CSX, PNC, D, EW, EL, FISV, PGR, USB, VLO, FANG, ADI, AON, EOG, MMC, NSC, PXD, SHW, BSX, GILD, HUM, ILMN, REGN, MNRL, MCO, DG, AEP, EA, IDXX, KMB, NOC, TWTR, ALGN, BAX, BIIB, CDNS, DLR, EXC, KLAC, SRE, A, APH, MNST, HPQ, TT, JCI, ROP, SNPS, SYY, XEL, CMG, TEL, MSCI, AFL, ALXN, ALL, ANSS, AZO, CTAS, CMI, DXCM, GD, INFO, MET, MTD, ORLY, PH, PSA, RMD, SBAC, LUV, TRV, TROW, VFC, ZBH, EBAY, VRSK, CTVA, AIG, AME, ADM, BLL, CPRT, GLW, EIX, FAST, GIS, MCK, MCHP, MSI, VTRS, ES, PPG, PAYX, PRU, PEG, ROK, SPG, SWKS, TTWO, WEC, YUM, DAL, AWK, PSX, KEYS, CARR, OTIS, AMP, AJG, AVB, BBY, CERN, ED, DTE, DLTR, EFX, LHX, HSY, LOW, MXIM, MKC, PPL, VRSN, WMB, FTNT, FRC, FLT, PAYC, ARE, AEE, CBRE, VIAC, CHD, ETR, EQR, HOLX, KSU, LH, LVS, MKTX, NTRS, ODFL, RSG, SIVB, TFX, TER, TSN, GWW, ZBRA, APTV, QRVO, ETSY, KHC, FTV, AES, AKAM, HES, CMS, CAH, CAG, COO, DPZ, EXPD, FE, GRMN, GPC, HAL, HIG, IEX, INCY, NDAQ, NTAP, OKE, PKI, DGX, STE, TYL, VAR, WAT, WDC, BR, ULTA, IQV, CDW, ANET, CTLT, AMCR, ABMD, ABC, BIO, BF.B, CHRW, KMX, CCL, CNP, CINF, DRI, DRE, ESS, EXPE, EXR, FMC, IT, HAS, HRL, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, LKQ, MAA, NVR, PFG, RJF, RCL, POOL, STX, TDY, WAB, EVRG, DISCK, MPC, IR, BKR, AAP, ALK, LNT, IVZ, AIZ, ATO, AVY, BWA, COG, CPB, LUMN, XRAY, DVA, RE, FFIV, FLIR, BEN, HSIC, IFF, JNPR, LNC, LYV, MHK, TAP, NRG, NI, PBCT, PRGO, PNW, RL, PWR, ROL, SNA, GL, UHS, WRB, WYNN, L, WU, IPGP, CBOE, MOS, FBHS, PNR, NCLH, NWSA, ALLE, LW, FOXA, DISCA, LEG, PVH, HBI, ENPH, FOX, NLOK,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, BRK.B, GOOG, JNJ, PG, JPM, TSLA, V, UNH, DIS, NVDA, VZ, MA, PEP, PFE, PYPL, SPY, CMCSA, BAC, PM, KO, NFLX, MRK, WMT, ABT, HD, INTC, ABBV, TMO, NKE, CSCO, AVGO, QCOM, COST, MCD, ACN, MDT, CVX, CRM, MO, CL, XOM, NEE, HON, TXN, LMT, UNP, DHR, SPGI, ADBE, BMY, C, ICE, LIN, WFC, AMGN, FCX, STZ, LLY, VRTX, ORCL, SBUX, NEM, UPS, WM, RTX, WY, T, AMD, KR, WLTW, MMM, AMT, MS, WST, CHTR, XYL, NOW, BLK, CAT, COP, IBM, DE, ISRG, BA, FIS, INTU, MDLZ, TGT, AMAT, PAAS, BKNG, TJX, ANTM, MMX, SCHW, SYK, TMUS, ZTS, ADP, PLD, AXP, BDX, DUK, MU, VNOM, AEM, ECOL, CME, LRCX, SO, CB, CCI, EQIX, FDX, GPN, ICLR, BABA, ATVI, APD, CSX, PNC, D, EW, EL, FISV, PGR, USB, VLO, FANG, ADI, AON, EOG, MMC, NSC, PXD, SHW, BSX, GILD, HUM, ILMN, REGN, MNRL, MCO, DG, AEP, EA, IDXX, KMB, NOC, TWTR, ALGN, BAX, BIIB, CDNS, DLR, EXC, KLAC, SRE, A, APH, MNST, HPQ, TT, JCI, ROP, SNPS, SYY, XEL, CMG, TEL, MSCI, AFL, ALXN, ALL, ANSS, AZO, CTAS, CMI, DXCM, GD, INFO, MET, MTD, ORLY, PH, PSA, RMD, SBAC, LUV, TRV, TROW, VFC, ZBH, EBAY, VRSK, CTVA, AIG, AME, ADM, BLL, CPRT, GLW, EIX, FAST, GIS, MCK, MCHP, MSI, VTRS, ES, PPG, PAYX, PRU, PEG, ROK, SPG, SWKS, TTWO, WEC, YUM, DAL, AWK, PSX, KEYS, CARR, OTIS, AMP, AJG, AVB, BBY, CERN, ED, DTE, DLTR, EFX, LHX, HSY, LOW, MXIM, MKC, PPL, VRSN, WMB, FTNT, FRC, FLT, PAYC, ARE, AEE, CBRE, VIAC, CHD, ETR, EQR, HOLX, KSU, LH, LVS, MKTX, NTRS, ODFL, RSG, SIVB, TFX, TER, TSN, GWW, ZBRA, APTV, QRVO, ETSY, KHC, FTV, AES, AKAM, HES, CMS, CAH, CAG, COO, DPZ, EXPD, FE, GRMN, GPC, HAL, HIG, IEX, INCY, NDAQ, NTAP, OKE, PKI, DGX, STE, TYL, VAR, WAT, WDC, BR, ULTA, IQV, CDW, ANET, CTLT, AMCR, ABMD, ABC, BIO, BF.B, CHRW, KMX, CCL, CNP, CINF, DRI, DRE, ESS, EXPE, EXR, FMC, IT, HAS, HRL, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, LKQ, MAA, NVR, PFG, RJF, RCL, POOL, STX, TDY, WAB, EVRG, DISCK, MPC, IR, BKR, AAP, ALK, LNT, IVZ, AIZ, ATO, AVY, BWA, COG, CPB, LUMN, XRAY, DVA, RE, FFIV, FLIR, BEN, HSIC, IFF, JNPR, LNC, LYV, MHK, TAP, NRG, NI, PBCT, PRGO, PNW, RL, PWR, ROL, SNA, GL, UHS, WRB, WYNN, L, WU, IPGP, CBOE, MOS, FBHS, PNR, NCLH, NWSA, ALLE, LW, FOXA, DISCA, LEG, PVH, HBI, ENPH, FOX, NLOK, Sold Out: SCCO, AG, GS, GDDY, AGI, ECL, BIL, XLNX, FLMN, PCAR, CLX, MLM, VMC, CTXS, LDOS, TSCO, UAL, TIF, OMC, HPE, TPR, IPG, AAL, DXC, AOS, NWL, FTI, FLS,

For the details of SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentry+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,332 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,894 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,833 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.94% Facebook Inc (FB) - 28,746 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,731 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.27%

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 85,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $253.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $141.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $118.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82.

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05.

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.