Horizon Financial Services, Llc Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Duke Energy Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Southern Co

Investment company Horizon Financial Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, sells Duke Energy Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Southern Co, iShares Silver Trust, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Financial Services, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Horizon Financial Services, Llc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 196,973 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29% WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 246,267 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 33,553 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 45,095 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 74,838 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.95%. The holding were 246,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 45,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $182.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Aphria Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 254.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in OrganiGram Holdings Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.46 and $6, with an estimated average price of $2.9. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $72.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Inseego Corp by 75.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.88.